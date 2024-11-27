I've been reviewing hi-fi for a dozen years, and these are my top 12 Black Friday deals for every audio category (so far)

I've been reviewing hi-fi and audio products for 12 years now at What Hi-Fi?, and while it can be easy to get lost in the sea of Black Friday deals that started in early November, I'm here to help you find the real deals and biggest savings on the best hi-fi kit.

There are plenty of Black Friday deals if you're looking for affordable audio under £100, but here I'll be focusing on big-ticket hi-fi purchases whose original (and usually high) price tags have been slashed, bringing them within (relatively) more affordable reach. These are still substantial purchases to make, but hi-fi can be an expensive hobby, so any money off these lovely products is good news. The other good news is that, while there have been fewer deals this year, I have seen big discounts on terrific What Hi-Fi? Award-winning and five-star kit, with all products in this list tested and rated by our in-house expert reviews team.

Below, I've picked my favourite deal I've seen so far in each audio category – they are the ones I would highly recommend (or even buy for myself!) at their knockdown prices, and they represent fantastic value and deliver some of the best performances in their respective class. If you've been after a new pair of stereo speakers, a premium CD player or luxurious headphones for a while now, this could be the time to make that final leap, especially with these tempting savings. If a better deal on better kit appears over the next two days, I'll update this guide. Happy shopping!

Stereo speakers (bookshelf)

New low price! Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £529 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price on our favourite standmount speakers.

Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

Stereo speakers (floorstanders)

Five stars Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

These imposing towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades but they are also natural and easy to listen to. These Wharfedale Evo 4.4 are former Award-winners and are a sophisticated listen; give them space to breathe and we guarantee you’ll be blown away. This deal includes QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cables (3m), which is handy.



Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Stereo amplifier

Last chance to buy Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £999 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

With 80W per channel and a generous spread of digital and analogue inputs, the five-star CXA81 is a bold, powerful and dynamic amplifier with expressive vocals, agile rhythm and sonic authority. Support for 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 hi-res files, Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack complete the package. There is a new CXA81 MkII version out now, so the previous Award-winning model is on its last hurrah – which makes this £300 saving one of the best bargains for a brilliant amplifier.



Deal also available at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

Turntable

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Pro-Ject Primary E: was £199 now £195 at Richer Sounds (save £4)

Our favourite budget turntable is a steal at its usual £199 price, but we've spotted a £4 saving. That may not seem like much, but it's worth it: the Primary E is a multiple Award-winner that nails the basics at this price, delivering a detailed, spacious, balanced sound that has ample drive and momentum. There's barely any set-up needed (everything comes factory-fitted) and, while it looks plain, this 'purist' design is a great starter turntable for those getting into vinyl. Besides, the £4 saved here can go into buying more records...

CD player

A huge £500 saving! Cyrus CD t: was £1295 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £496)

If you want a high-performing CD transport that delivers incredibly insightful, precise and engaging sound quality, this five-star Cyrus CD t is worth considering. A massive near-£500 saving off its current (high) asking price is very welcome. If your hi-fi system already has a decent DAC in the chain, this superb transport will be easy to accommodate and will breathe new life to your CD collection. Price check: £1195 @ ElectricShop

Music streamer

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Cambridge Audio MXN10 was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100) There's a reason that the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its compact size and modest price, it delivers the most musically engaging, detailed and cohesive sound, not to mention all the streaming features and specs you could hope for. Now with £100 off, it's even more appealing – we even prefer it to products double the price. An outstanding product at an incredible price. Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

All-in-one speaker system

New price drop KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity, but kept the same superb sound performance – a smart move. The stylish LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for streaming or TV, and this newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner has just got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon

Microsystem

Best deal! Denon D-M41DAB was £399 now £250 at Amazon (save £149)

This five-star micro system remains one of our favourite recommendations, and despite its age, is a very convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi. DAB radio, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming and a remote control are all included and sound quality remains superb for the money. This deal includes the speakers, and lowest price is on the black finish.

DAC & headphone amp

Five stars iFi Zen DAC V2 was £169 was £129 at Richer Sounds (save £40)

Looking for an easy way to boost your laptop's audio or upgrade your headphones-based system? This multiple Award-winning desktop DAC and headphone amp is ideal. It's well-featured with USB Type B and RCA inputs along with balanced 4.4mm and 6.3mm headphone port, and works well with a wide variety of wired cans. This £40 saving includes the iSilencer+ noise eliminator for a limited time.

Portable music player

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Astell & Kern A&norma SR35 was £799 now £599 at Futureshop (save £200)

The splendid SR35 is our favourite portable music player and it’s now available at its lowest-ever price of £599. Effortlessly musical, with expressive dynamics and terrific detail retrieval – alongside an impressive specs sheet – are its top traits, bringing your hi-res music library to life far better than any smartphone could. You can pick a free grey or brown case (worth £69) at Futureshop during checkout, too. Deal also available at Richer Sounds (with black case)

Wired headphones

£470 OFF PREMIUM HOME HEADPHONES Focal Elegia was £799 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £470)

Some of the best deals we find are on older kit, and these premium Focal Elegia wired headphones are a perfect example. Their original high retail price has been slashed by a massive £470, making these four-star pairs a good deal more attractive. The luxurious, comfortable build and spacious, sophisticated sound with deep bass are ideal for at-home listening. Price check: £349 @ Amazon

Wireless headphones

Five stars Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £399 at Amazon (save £200)

These premium Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear wireless headphones are a superb example of flagship cans – beautiful to behold and sublime to listen to. Effective ANC, outstanding clarity and punchy performance make these a fantastic portable pair. It's not often you see such a fine pair of over-ears reduced by such a healthy figure, and at this knockdown price, the Px8 are easily preferable over the AirPods Max.

