The 7 best Prime Day Blu-ray player deals

With multiplex cinemas mothballed, movie nights have officially come home. The new Bond film won't be out until 2021 but there's plenty of great films on Blu-ray to keep you entertained – and plenty of cheap Blu-ray players thanks to the Prime Day sales.

Below you'll find our top five Blu-ray player deals including state-of-the-art 4K Blu-ray players that deliver class-leading surround sound and top-quality 4K HDR images. There's no need to break the bank, either – prices start from a little as £80.

Blu-ray players offers a significant jump in picture quality over DVD players. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, soon to be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they're cheaper than ever.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray Player £169 £109 at Amazon

This Prime Day deals gets you a budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support – not easy to find at this price. This five-star product is now £60 off, making it one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player £400 £289 at Amazon

This 4K Blu-ray player supports Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones. Originally £400, it's now just £289 in the Prime Day sales.View Deal

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £79 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Consider us sold on this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player. It's a bargain at less than £80 and the best Blu-ray player under £100 if that's as far as your budget stretches.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player £248 £189 at Amazon

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting most versions of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It even has smart apps for on-demand streaming. Clever.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD Player £219 £179 at Amazon

An outstanding deal on this HDR10+ and Dolby Vision-supporting Blu-ray player. It's a top-notch performer for the money and sports HDR coverage and twin HDMI ports. One to buy at this price.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu-ray player £899 £849 at Peter Tyson

This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth and delivers movie soundtracks with plenty of weight and power. A seriously capable machine for home cinema aficionados.View Deal

