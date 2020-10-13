The 6 best Prime Day UK projector deals 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a good day to buy a projector. Among the hundreds available in the online store are some absolute zingers but they're easy to miss. So, here we've compiled six of the best Prime Day projector deals to make things easier.

There are four five-star machines and two What Hi-Fi? Award-winners on the list –devices that rarely see discounts throughout the rest of the year – with something for all budgets included.

If you're after something fun to give you the big screen experience during there's restricted times, then the Nebula Capsule and Nebula Mars 2 are excellent and down by around 40 percent for today only. The LG CineBeam HU80KSW takes portable to 4KHDR and it's been a long, long time since we've seen the price drop even to under £2000. So, don't miss out while it's down to £1639. It will not stay there long.

For something more traditional, the Epson EH-TW650 1080p projector is an absolute steal at £400. It was a bargain when we tested it at £550. You won't see it as cheap as this again.

For the step up into 4K material, the Epson EH-TW7000 is our 2020 budget model Award-winner, and if you want to get really serious, then the Sony VPL-VW270ES is a brilliant native 4K machine and offers and a leap into the next level of projector performance.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, we'll be keeping a keen eye on project prices in the coming weeks. Grab your wallet. It's time to shop.

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 1080p projector £600 £400 at Amazon

If you want to spend less than £500 on an HD projector, this Epson should definitely make your shortlist. Its mighty bright picture is ideal for watching on sunny days, and its colour reproduction is spot-on. An excellent bargain.View Deal

Nebula Mars 2 £600 £420 at Amazon

This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With this healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed.View Deal

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1299 £1099 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but Epson recently cleaned up at the affordable end of the What Hi-Fi? Awards for projectors and there's a good chance that this one will perform well. Not native 4K but plenty of flexibility and fun to be had here - a good deal, even if only a smallish discount.View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KSW 4K projector £1999 £1639 at Amazon

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.View Deal

Sony VPL-VW270ES 4K projector £4999 £4699 at Amazon

A tiny discount but anything you can get off what is one of the best projectors out there is well worth jumping at. This native 4K model offers an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around.View Deal

