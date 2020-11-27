The 10 best Black Friday speaker deals: cheap bookshelf, floorstander and wireless speakers

Unsurprisingly, there are hundreds of speaker deals in this year's Black Friday sales – which are well under way, if you didn't know – but that can make it exceptionally difficult to find one worth while.

That's why we've been regularly updating our best Black Friday speaker deals page all week, and gone a step further here to pick out the ten best speaker deals live on the internet right now.

These include an Amazon flavoured bundle of the new Echo Dot and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited, a £70 saving on the Apple HomePod, and discounts on What Hi-Fi? Award winners past and present such as the B&W 606 and ELAC B5.2 Debut 2.0 standmounts.

So take a look at the ten tempting deals below and bag yourself a bargain, before they all sell out.

View the best Black Friday UK deals across all categories

10 best speaker deals online now

Five-star speaker deal B&W 606 speakers £549 £339 at Peter Tyson (save £210)

Save £210 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal

B&W 603 floorstanding speakers £1299 £999 at Sevenoaks

The 603s are the kind of speakers that won’t struggle to sell themselves during a demo. They are blessed with a wow factor that other speakers at this price can only dream of, thanks to their handling of voices, wide soundstage, impressive sense of scale and insightful delivery. Now you can save £300.View Deal

KEF LS50 speakers £799 £599 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £179 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So even a discount as modest as £20 is most welcome.View Deal

Award winner ELAC Debut B5.2 standmount speakers £310 £249 at Richer Sounds

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.View Deal

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers £99 £79 at Richer Sounds

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They’re easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save £20 at Richer Sounds.View Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot (4th-gen) is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £279 at Currys (save £70)

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £70 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught our eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal