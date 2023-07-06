TechRadar relaunch survey reveals the hottest products for Black Friday 2023

Fresh research from What Hi-Fi?’s sister site TechRadar has revealed TVs are set to be the third hottest purchase this Black Friday.

Ahead of Prime Day, the research revealed that a staggering 22 per cent of the thousands of readers surveyed said they are most likely to hunt for TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

That puts TVs in joint place with games as the third most desired purchase this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Smartphones topped the polls with 34 per cent of respondents reporting plans to look for phone deals. Below it, laptops took second place with 23 per cent reporting plans to look for deals related to the category.

Headphones took fourth place with 21 per cent of people reporting plans to look for related deals.

Interestingly, home cinema and speakers sat near the bottom of the list. Only 13 per cent of respondents plan to look for speaker deals, while 11 per cent will hunt for home cinema discounts this Black Friday.

The research is part of a wider poll by Future about consumer spending habits. As well as Black Friday purchase plans, it also revealed the current cost of living crisis as a primary concern in most tech fans’ minds.

Specifically, the survey revealed 89% of respondents were "concerned" and exactly half (50%) were "very concerned" about the cost of living crisis in March.

Over a third (36 per cent) of readers reported making “significant” cutbacks to their spending habits. Exactly half the respondents in both the US and the UK reported plans to cut back on entertainment subscription services like Disney+, Spotify and Prime Video.

The survey was conducted as part of TechRadar’s 15th-anniversary relaunch. As well as a completely new homepage and fresh layout across the site, readers should also look out for a raft of new recurring features.

Marc McLaren, UK Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, said the redesign is heavily informed by the new research and aims to help cement the brand’s place as a trustworthy source of information for buyers.

“The new TechRadar is all about helping our readers buy, use and enjoy the best technology, so we needed a website that works just as seamlessly to take them where they needed to go,” he said.

“To that end, we’ve completely overhauled the homepage, basing it around the product categories people really care about – from phones to laptops to TVs and all points in between."

