TCL unveils giant 98-inch QD-mini LED flagship TV to take on Samsung and Sony

TCL has just announced a brand new 98-inch X955 flagship TV and the specs are quite something.

Available in 85 and 98-inch models, TCL’s new X955 4K TV is said to be the world’s first QD-mini LED TV to feature both 5000 dimming zones and 5000 nits of peak brightness.

TCL has not yet announced pricing for the new flagship TV, however, other TV giants have also announced 98-inch models in the last month. This includes Samsung’s 8K Q80C which is available in South Korea for roughly £30,000, and Sony’s X90L which is the company’s first 98-inch 4K TV and will retail for around £9000. Based on the specs, we are expecting TCL’s X955 to retail for less.

Unlike the Samsung there is no 8K option. The firm instead focussed on its panel tech. TCL attributes its latest technological achievement to the company’s breakthroughs in mini LED and its six-crystal chip. The company says these breakthroughs will bring a “27.5% increase in brightness, 33% increase in focusing angles, and a 210% increase in light control precision” on its past flagship set.

The quoted 5000 nits max brightness is impressive on paper, but it’s worth noting that black-level performance wasn’t mentioned during the virtual launch. This is important, especially for HDR content when this will be most prevalent. We look forward to potentially testing the X955 out for ourselves to see how it fares against the competition.

The X955 carries Quantum Dot Technology, with an extensive 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut and the ability to produce more than a billion colours. It’s also said to last roughly 100,000 hours of use.

TCL’s X955 packs in the usual TV features we see in its other models including 144hz VRR, Google TV, multi-HDR support, HDMI 2.1, and the AiPQ 3.0 video processor.

In terms of audio, the X955 features a 160W Onkyo system, offering a 4.2.2 channel audio solution including left, right, surround-sound, two sub outputs and two sky sound channels. It also supports Dolby Atmos for even more audio immersion.

We’re waiting to find out the official information regarding connectivity, so will be sure to update you with that information when it’s available.

Alongside the flagship X955 model, TCL also announced two other models that will use QD-mini LED 4K TV tech: the C955 and C805.

The high-end C955 will be available in 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches, offering 2000 mini LED dimming zones and 2000 nits peak brightness.

The C805 will be available in 50, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. This model will feature 500 mini LED dimming zones and 1300 nits peak brightness.

