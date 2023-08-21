Sony’s first 98-inch 4K TV is ready to take on Samsung and TCL

Sony has unveiled its first 98-inch 4K TV in a bid to take on TCL and Samsung’s reign over the large-screen 4K market.



The new 98-inch X90L is available to buy in the UK and US and is retailing for £9000 / $10,000.

Sony launched its first 98-inch TV in 2019. That model, however, featured an 8K resolution and an absolutely huge price tag of $70,000. Despite ongoing advancements, 8K TVs don’t yet appear to be of significant interest to the TV-buying public, but very large TVs apparently are, hence the recent trend for massive 4K models.

In fact, Sony hasn't even selected its top 4K LCD model – the X95L – for the giant screen treatment, but instead the step-down X90L, further emphasising the desire to launch TVs that are massive but also attainable.

Back in June, we tested out the 55-inch X90L, appreciating how it really gets the very best out of its seemingly relatively modest panel tech, with fewer dimming zones than many rivals. We would be impressed if Sony could deliver that level of performance at this size and price – though that's far from guaranteed.

The X90L uses a VA LCD panel that is produced by TCL CSOT, which is essentially the display hardware-manufacturing arm of TCL. TCL CSOT, which provides panel tech to Sony, Samsung, and other brands, says it’s made major efficiency improvements in the production of 98-inch TVs in the last year or so. This has allowed it to produce larger screens at increasingly affordable prices – though still expensive, clearly.

Recently, the CEO of TCL declared there was interest in more affordable 98-inch 4K TVs, with sales in South Korea more than doubling in the last 12 months.

The X90L runs on Android TV and features a 100/120Hz VS LCD panel with LED zone dimming and is powered by ‘Cognitive Processor XR’, Sony’s latest video processor. The TV also supports, 4K 120Hz, ALLM, and VRR over HDMI 2.1, great news for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners.

In terms of connectivity, the X90L features four HDMI inputs, with eARC available. It also features Chromecast built-in alongside Apple Airplay.

Sony’s new 98-inch X90L is currently £9000, quite a lot more expensive than similar models offered by Samsung or TCL. However, a lot less expensive than its 8K model at launch…

