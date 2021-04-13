TCL brings Mini-LED TVs to UK for 2021

TCL is continuing its charge to the top spot in global TV sales. Currently ranked third, according to its statistics, TCL is expanding this year by bringing its Mini-LED TVs to the UK for the first time. It has also promised to produce its own OLED panels by 2023.

At today's press conference TCL outlined updates to its lower and mid-range P and C Series TVs, all of which will come with Google TV. Those in UK, France and Germany will also get a TikTok TV app from March onwards. Details of its premium 8K TCL X Series TV will be unveiled in June but the company has confirmed that the 2000nit TCL X12 Mini LED TV will be among them.

As for the TVs from today's event, the top model announced was the Mini-LED backed TCL C82 Series which comes in 55in and 65in sizes. It's a 100Hz, 4K HDR screen fitted with an Onkyo tuned 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar.

It supports both AirPlay and Chromecast, and comes with HDMI 2.1 features including ALLM, VRR and eARC. It will also work with Nvidia G-sync anti-tearing tech.

A step down is the TCL C72+ which looks also to be a full array Mini LED range. Like the C82, it's ready for gamers with the same HDMI 2.1 features included but this time without the Onkyo soundbar. It has three size variants: 55, 65 and 75in.

Below that is the straight TCL C72 Series which replaces the C71 Series currently available in UK stores. These are QLED TVs which, as with the models above, can handle HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, including Dolby Vision IQ. There are no plans for HDR10+ yet. The biggest of the ranges announced, the C72 will be available in 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75in panels.

Bringing up the rear are the TCL P72 LCD TVs which come in the same sizes as the C72 but without the 75in model.

While prices and dates are currently unavailable, the company has stated that the TCL C82 TVs will arrive in the UK in Q2, 2021.

MORE:

Mini-LED TV: everything you need to know about the OLED rival

Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

OLED vs QLED: Which is the best TV technology?