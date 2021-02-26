T+A unveils Caruso R amplified music player plus R10 and S10 stereo speakers

German luxury hi-fi manufacturer T+A Elektroakustik is launching three new products within its Caruso family. The new Caruso R is the first of its type, in that it is a fully functional amplified music-player – but not an all-in-one music system.

T+A (whose name actually stands for 'Theory + Application') explains that the Caruso R closely resembles the Caruso all-in-one audio system and mirrors its functionality but, for the first time in the Caruso range, does not include internal speakers.

Thus, to match the new Caruso R visually and sonically, the Herford firm is introducing two new speaker packages – the S10 floorstander and R10 standmount stereo speakers, to complete the system.

(Image credit: T+A Elektroakustic)

The centre of the Caruso R is dominated by a high-resolution 7in screen, which, says T+A, is the key element in operating the whole system. The Caruso R can also be controlled using the Caruso Navigator App for Android and iOS, as well as from the remote control, supplied as standard.

The designers have replaced the all-in-one system's distinctive loudspeaker grilles with black-lacquered aluminium cheek panels, and the contrasting silver cover finishes the "elegantly compact, extended silhouette".

In technical terms, the new Caruso promises to satisfy virtually every requirement in terms of music. Analogue and digital inputs are present, as are FM and DAB tuners as well as Bluetooth and Airplay 2. Like its predecessors, the Caruso R aims to deliver all current sources in a single unit. Music from your home network – or via Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz – is on the menu, as is CD playback.

You'll also find support for Amazon Music HD and Spotify Connect music streaming services and, if desired, you can set up the Caruso as the control centre of your Amazon Alexa smart home. As you'd expect, the Alexa functions and microphones can be switched off at any time to protect privacy.

(Image credit: T+A Elektroakustik)

The Caruso S10 and R10 loudspeakers are designed specifically to complement the Caruso R, and of course, they offer buyers the option of either bookshelf or floorstanding solutions.

As of March 29th 2021, the new T+A Caruso R will be available from specialist dealers at an RRP of £3000 (€2700, $3800) while the S10 and R10 are priced at £3300 (€2250, $3,300) and £1300 (€1150, $1600) respectively.

