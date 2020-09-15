Spotify now lists virtual events alongside real-world ones on artists' On Tour pages. The change is an inevitable consequence of the many tour cancellations caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the artists have set up the virtual events through Songkick, the livestream can be hosted on platforms like Twitch, YouTube or Instagram.

Virtual events are also being added to Spotify's Concerts hub.

These virtual events aren't limited to gigs. They also include Q&As, podcast recordings, at-home or in-studio performances, and anything in between.

These kinds of events have proved immensely popular now that most concerts and tours have been put on hold. They're also a way to support your favourite artists financially during this uncertain time.

