Sony's next PS5 controller could have a surprise treat for wireless earbuds fans

It appears Sony is pondering a new wireless controller with one major twist.

Picture the scene. You’re settling down to a gaming marathon but can’t find your wireless gaming earbuds. And, when you do manage to excavate them from down the back of the sofa, you fire them up only for the battery to die five minutes later. It’s a nightmare scenario but if Sony’s latest patent application is anything to go by, the tech giant could have the answer on its drawing board.

According to a new patent filing (via Gamerant) it appears Sony is contemplating a new controller which includes built-in storage and charging for a pair of wireless earbuds.

Could it be for a brand new, as yet unannounced pair of buds that might get bundled with said controller? Or is the likelier option it’s a place to store the new PlayStation Explore buds announced earlier this year? Imagine if it could accommodate more than one different model of Sony wireless earbud – now that would be impressive if, perhaps, a little unrealistic.

Who knows, and to be honest, who knows if the controller will even make it into production? Manufacturers apply for and are granted patents all the time but it doesn’t automatically mean we’ll ever see an actual product make it onto the market.

Take a look through the patent and you’ll see the earbuds in a number of different positions, including on the front of the controller and on the rear. If the design makes it into production it will be interesting which way Sony goes.

A controller with built-in buds is certainly an interesting idea, although we hope it doesn’t add any extra unwanted bulk to what is already a wonderfully ergonomic controller.

It’s certainly an exciting time for PlayStation fans. Not only is there a new slimline, modular PS5 on the way, but cast your mind back to August, and you’ll hopefully remember Sony unveiled two new pairs of gaming headphones for PS5: the PlayStation Explore wireless earbuds and the Pulse Elite wireless headset.

What do you think about the concept? Do you use wireless earbuds for gaming or a more traditional headset? Let us know with a comment below.

