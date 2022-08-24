The PS5 has a new controller – here are the key features of the DualSense Edge

Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, the "first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller" for the PS5. It's the equivalent of Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller for Xbox Series X and S and an alternative to controllers made by third-party manufacturers like Scuff.

For fans of premium controllers, the DualSense Edge's list of features will feel familiar. You'll be able to remap your controls on the fly, adjusting sensitivity, and you'll even be able to adjust the travel distances and dead zones of your triggers, allowing for faster inputs when playing games.

You can also save your custom tweaking as unique profiles so you could have one for your favourite shooter and another for your favourite sports game. You can swap profiles with the dedicated Fn button on the DualSense Edge which also allows you to adjust volume, chat balance, and tweak settings all with a single press.

(Image credit: Sony)

The DualSense Edge comes with three different types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) to choose from. The back buttons are also remappable and swappable – you can pick between half-dome and lever designs.

Conveniently, you'll also be able to fully replace sticks on the DualSense Edge, so you won't have to worry about any complicated repair process. And you get the standard suite of DualSense features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and motion controls.

In the box, there's a braided USB-C cable and a carrying case to protect your new pride and joy. Currently, the only things missing are a launch date and pricing, though Sony promises these details are coming in the next few months. Other controllers like the DualSense Edge tend to retail around the $150 (£150) mark, so we'd expect a similar price, but we'll have to wait and see.

