Sony's most affordable earbuds have plummetted to their lowest price yet

There have been some super savings already throughout November, but we can't think of many deals that are as good as this one. Courtesy of this week's Black Friday deals, Sony's Award-winning budget wireless earbuds, the superb WF-C500, are now half-price over at Amazon, taking them down from £90 to an astonishing £45. That's a ridiculously good deal whichever way you slice it.

The WF-C500 are cheap, yes, but they're also some of our absolute favourite wireless earbuds. At this budget price, they beat all other rivals when it comes to comfort, dynamic sound and value for money. Little wonder they feature so prominently on our list of the best wireless earbuds and have just won yet another What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award for their efforts. Getting them for pennies under £45 is quite remarkable, all things considered.

While the WF-C500 do tend to fluctuate a little in price, this is certainly the lowest we've seen the sink. Black Friday is the time to pick up great deals, and we can't see the C500 fall any lower from now until the end of November, so if you're in the market for budget buds, this is the deal for you. It simply won't be bettered in our books.

Best Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds deal

Sony's current track record in the wireless headphone arena is nothing short of remarkable at this point, extending from its premium in-ears down to this, its most affordable pair. Anyone seeking genuine quality and pedigree without the high price tag should start here first, especially with a 50% markdown sweetening the deal.

Why? Firstly, the WF-C500 boast Bluetooth 5.0 and can handle both SBC and AAC codecs, while their sonic capabilities are far better than they have any right to at this price, especially with regard to that meaty bass and keen sense of musical insight. Musicality-wise, few wireless earbuds, if any, can touch them at this price.

They don't even skimp on the features, either, offering up a 20-hour total battery life, support from Sony's Headphones Connect app and even DSEE audio upscaling. Voice controls come courtesy of Google Assistant and Siri, while the IPX4 rating means they'll survive being splashed with water – handy if you get caught in a downpour.

There's no doubt in our minds that the WF-C500 are the best cheap wireless buds on the market. Anyone looking for a reliable and affordable pair of earbuds this Black Friday has to start here first.

