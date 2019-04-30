Sony's flagship AG9 Bravia TV will start at £3000

Sony has announced UK pricing for its AG9 Bravia TV. The 4K HDR OLED set will start at £2999/$2800 for the 55in set, and £3999/$3800 for the 65in model.

Both models will hit the shops in May, with the 77in set arriving in June. Pricing is yet to be announced for the 77in version. All three sizes are available to pre-order now.

The OLED set has over 8 million pixels, which are controlled by the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate processor. This detects and analyses individual objects and adjusts the contrast, detail and colour to make the most lifelike scene possible.

Also on board the Sony TV is the Pixel Contrast Booster, which brings more colour and contrast to bright parts of the picture. Sony claims these two technologies work in tandem to give picture quality approaching a professional-grade monitor.

The processor boosts HD and SD content to be closer to 4K HDR.

Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech means sound comes from the entire screen, creating a more immersive audio experience. When mounted using the accompanying wall mount bracket, the set protrudes just 50mm from the wall.

Other tech onboard includes Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Google Assistant is also built in, for hands-free operation, and the set is compatible with Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless technology.

Last week, Sony announced US pricing for its 98in Master TV Series, which is a snip at just shy of $70,000.

