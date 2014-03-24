The Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet is now available to purchase direct from Sony's website. It was officially unveiled at MWC 2014, with Sony claiming it to be the "world's slimmest, lightest, waterproof tablet."

Those bold claims can be justified; the device measures in at a svelte 172 x 266 x 6.4 mm and weighs 439 grams – 30 grams lighter than the Apple iPad Air.

The tablet boasts a 10.1-inch display, 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM. It is on sale now, direct from Sony in black or white finishes.

The 16GB wi-fi only model costs £400 while the 32GB wi-fi only costs £450. Customers are able to pre-order the 16GB wi-fi and 4G LTE model of the Z2 Tablet for £500. Sony is also offering a 3 year extended warranty for any variant for just 1p.

Meanwhile, Sony has also announced the launch of a series of new wireless speakers – the SRS-X5; SRS-X7; and SRS-X9.

The Japanese firm has implemented a "Definitive Outline" design, which consists of 12 outlines around the square form and is said to create "the most suitable sound wave."

All three speakers are equipped with Bluetooth and NFC connectivity options, with the SRS-X9 and -X7 supporting wi-fi direct for access to online music and internet radio stations – current supported services include Music Unlimited, Spotify and TuneIn Radio. The speakers also support Apple AirPlay and DLNA streaming options.

The flagship model; the SRS-X9 (pictured above), supports high-resolution audio. It's a 2.1-channel system design, and features a bi-amped subwoofer and dual passive radiators. Total output power is 154W.

The SRS-X7 follows a similar design principle to its -X9 brother, but is more compact. It too is a 2.1-channel system design and features a built-in rechargeable battery which claims to offer up to 6 hours of play back.

The smallest member of the group; the SRS-X5 has a total power output of 20W. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery, this time claiming to offer up to 8 hours of play time. It features a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators for "amazing bass."

All three speakers are available now from Sony's website. The SRS-X5 costs £170; the SRS-X7 costs £260 and the range-topping SRS-X9 costs £600.

by Max Langridge

