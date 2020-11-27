Sony WI-1000XM2 noise-cancellers cut by £100 in Black Friday headphones deal

Black Friday headphones deals have been popping up all over the internet, but here's one that might have slipped under the radar. Amazon has crushed the price of the Sony WI-1000XM2 noise-cancelling in-ears to £193 – a discount of £107 off the £300 RRP.

Sony's high-end flexible neckband buds feature noise-cancelling, a 10-hour battery life, hi-res audio support and Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa compatibility. Surely a discount this big won't stay under the radar much longer?

Sony WI-1000XM2 headphones (black) £300 £193 at Amazon

Sony's noise-cancelling in-ears are perfect for those who want to listen in peace. Their high-end balanced armature drivers should provide plenty of power and clarity, too. Grab £107 off at Amazon while stocks last (which probably won't be long at this price).View Deal

Although we've not reviewed these particular buds, we're familiar with Sony's superb 1000X listening range and its (excellent) noise-cancelling technology. The WI-1000XM2 should be well worthy of consideration – especially with this 35 percent discount.

This set of neckband noise-cancelling headphones have a soft and flexible design and feature Sony's impressive HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 with 32-bit audio signal processing. (That's the same chip used by the five-star WH-1000XM3 over-ears, currently reduced to £219.)

The buds include an HD Hybrid Driver System with 9mm dynamic drivers and offer a quick charge of 10 mins for 80 mins of listening.

If you want to listen to hi-res audio on-the-go, and in blissful solitude, you really don't want to miss this Black Friday headphones deal.

