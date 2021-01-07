Sony teases new microLED displays on YouTube ahead of CES 2021 reveal

CES 2021 doesn't officially start until next week, but Sony has decided to tease part of its new display line-up on YouTube ahead of its highly anticipated press conference on Monday.

Sony's forthcoming B-Series and C-Series displays are modular MicroLED models in the company's mega-expensive, pro Crystal LED range. If you're looking to replace your 43-incher, look away now: these are huge, premium sets aimed at professional installs, or very rich people after some serious screen real estate.

MicroLED is bleeding edge tech with all of the benefits of OLED TVs and none of the shortcomings. As with OLED, each pixel is self-emissive, so one can be completely black while those next to it can be bright white or a vibrant colour. MicroLEDs can go brighter than OLEDs, too. The promise: incredible contrast. MicroLEDs are also inorganic, so don't degrade or suffer from image retention or burn-in.

These new displays feature technology from some of the firm's consumer TVs, such as its X1 video processor, MotionFlow for class-leading motion processing, and '22-bit Super Bit Mapping' for smoother gradients.

(Image credit: Sony)

We're also looking at 1800 nits of brightness, which is just under the claims Samsung is making with its recently unveiled microLED TV. Sony's models also boast wide colour gamut, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, HDR, 120fps frame rate, and 3D tech.

The C-Series promises "high contrast with deep black coating", while the B-Series offers "high brightness with anti-reflection coating". Full details are expected at CES next week, when the company is expected to reveal details on its much more consumer-friendly OLED and LCD TVs for 2021.

Samsung is also showing off its first ever consumer-ready MicroLED TV, among plenty of others in its just-announced 2021 TV line-up. But as with Sony's, don't expect it to come cheap.

MORE:

Check out Samsung 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Samsung announces 2021 'Neo QLED' TVs with Mini LED backlight tech

These are the best smart TVs money can buy

Bag a bargain: best TV deals