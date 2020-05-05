Sony Pictures announces hundreds of new IMAX Enhanced titles

Sony Pictures Entertainment will release hundreds of films in the IMAX Enhanced home cinema format over the next couple of years, the firm has announced. These include all upcoming Sony Pictures Entertainment titles and those destined for release in IMAX cinemas.

Sony plans to release at least 100 IMAX Enhanced titles in the next 12 months, with hundreds more expected in the following years. These will be a mix of old films from Sony Pictures' back catalogue, as well as new releases. They will be available in the Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

For the uninitiated, IMAX Enhanced is a certification programme for AV kit and content that marres its own take on 4K and HDR picture technologies and DTS:X surround sound. Its promise: the very best 4K, HDR and multi-channel audio has to offer.

In other words, if you buy a piece of hardware or stream a film that's IMAX Enhanced-certified, you do so safe in the knowledge that it has meets a stringent AV criteria.

It's similar to the combination of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, if you like.

IMAX Enhanced titles have so far arrived in a trickle as opposed to a stream. Films currently available include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom, Bad Boys For Life, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Men In Black: International.

IMAX Enhanced is available on four streaming platforms (though not Netflix or Amazon Prime Video) across 14 countries. Certain AV gear also comes certified as IMAX Enhanced, including devices from Sony, Arcam and Denon.

