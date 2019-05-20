Sony announces UK pricing for ZG9 8K TVs

Sony has finally announced UK pricing and availability for its flagship ZG9 8K LCD TVs. The 85in will cost a cool £13,999 when it goes on sale in early June, with the 98in variant following in mid-June, priced £84,999. Pre-orders for the two sets open today.

Of course, even the smaller, more affordable of the two is eye-wateringly expensive - although not entirely off-kilter considering the £9999 price tag of Samsung's 82in 8K Q950R QLED TV. How the ZG9s will fit within the 8K landscape in terms of pricing and performance remains to be seen, and will, to some extent, depend on the yet-to-be-announced asking prices of LG's 8K OLED fare.

We look forward to putting a ZG9 TV properly through its paces in the coming days - watch this space! - but we came away from a brief demo of the Sony ZG9 8K TV "cautiously optimistic" due to its compelling audio performance and seemingly impressive 4K picture quality.

Both models support IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated, which are designed to give you a picture that as closely as possible reflects the creator’s intent - very much in-line with the claimed intentions of the Sony Master Series these sets belong to. There's HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision on the list too, as well as the all-important 8K processing: 8K X-Reality Pro, which takes care of the upscaling, and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro to boost brightness when necessary.

