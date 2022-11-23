Best Black Friday TV deal so far: Award-winning Sony A80J OLED down to just £899

Hunting for a high-end TV but baulking at the price of the 2022 sets? Black Friday is great for bagging a premium TV from the previous year at a dirt-low price as they approach the end of their shelf-life.

A fantastic example of this is the five-star Sony XR-55A80J 55-inch OLED 4K TV, which recently dropped to a record-low of £999 but is now available via PRC Direct for an almost unbelievable £899 (opens in new tab). The TV launched at a price of £1899, so it's now better than half-price!

To get that price you need to add voucher code 22BLACK100 at checkout.

Sony A80J OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £899 at John Lewis (save £1000) (opens in new tab)

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal by using code 22BLACK100 at checkout. You can read our full review here (opens in new tab).

While the A80J has now been trumped in picture quality by the very best (and yes, more expensive) 2022 OLEDs, it was one of our favourite TVs of last year, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award as the 'Best 55-inch TV'.

Its picture performance is, indeed, still 'up there', and we are certain you won't find yourself wanting upon viewing its super-sharp and detailed picture that is plenty punchy and has superb motion handling.

In terms of OS, it features the latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

When you consider the quality of performance, generous size, relevant feature set and the size of the discount on offer, this Sony A80J OLED TV deal is not to be missed.

MORE:

See our 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs

Save big with the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals online

Our pick of the best Sony TVs