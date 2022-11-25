Sonos Black Friday deals: save up to 25% on Arc, Beam, One and Roam

The official Sonos Black Friday deals have landed and there are big savings direct from Sonos as well as across Amazon and other retailers. The deals are available in the UK and the US, and the low prices are scheduled to last until 28th November.

You can save on the Sonos Arc and Beam soundbars, as well as the Sonos One and Roam smart speakers. While the Sonos store is offering 20% off, some of these prices have been beaten by Amazon.

Read on for our pick of the best Sonos Black Friday deals.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals (UK)

Best Sonos Black Friday deals (US)

We've seen the Sonos Arc drop in price in recent months, but this is the first time we've seen it this low.

The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy streaming and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

On a tighter budget? The Beam (Gen 2) has long been one of our favourite soundbars and now it's a real steal. Features include support for Dolby Atmos, eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity to handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format and a wide dynamic range.

Of course, Sonos is best known for multi-room wireless speakers such as the entry-level Sonos One with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in. We awarded this model five stars for its sophisticated sound and AirPlay 2 support. There's also the One SL, which is essentially the same product without voice control.

Want something more portable? You can save on the four-star Sonos Roam and cheaper Roam SL.