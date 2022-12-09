Sonos and IKEA's next Symfonisk collaboration is a big one – a floor lamp speaker

IKEA and Sonos have launched a floor-standing lamp that doubles as a wireless speaker. It's the latest in the firms' Symfonisk speaker range, and like their previous collaborations, it syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers and those in the Symfonisk line to work as part of a multi-room setup.

The range was born from the need to accommodate devices for light and sound with limited living space. It's designed for people who don't have sufficient counter space for a bookshelf speaker.

Because the unit is raised off the floor, it should disperse sound more effectively than a device placed lower down. It comes with a shade made from bamboo and can be personalised with other lamp shades (sold separately). Place it to the sides of your sofa and it could work as the rear speaker in a surround sound setup, though you'll want two of them (one each side) for maximum effect.

As mentioned, it'll work wirelessly with other Sonos speakers, including the Ray and Beam soundbars for home theatre use.

Pair the lamp with the IKEA Dirigera smart hub and the IKEA Home app, and it can work together with other smart home devices (for example, to switch on when the blinds come down). It can also be controlled with the Sonos app.

While we haven't yet been able to confirm this, The Verge (opens in new tab) is reporting that the Symfonisk floor lamp speaker will be priced at $260 (around £212 / AU$384) and will be available in January.

MORE:

Not sold on Sonos? Check out the best Sonos alternatives

Maybe the Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker is for you?

Read our Sonos IKEA Symfonisk lamp speaker review