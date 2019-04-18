Sonos adds Alexa support for Apple Music

Apple Music users will finally be able to control playback of the streaming service via Alexa Voice Control on their Sonos speakers, thanks to a long awaited update.

The update covers Sonos’s One wireless speaker and its Beam soundbar, as well as any non-Alexa enabled Sonos component on the same network or that is connected to an Echo device.

To enable voice control of Apple Music users will need only to enable the feature via the Alexa app, which will then have Sonos speakers functioning alongside the service similar to Apple’s popular HomePod speaker.

The update, which has been promised by Sonos for quite some time, will serve only to improve the package offered by our Award-winning multi-room suite and a pair of our favourite smart devices.

The One wireless speaker, effectively a ‘smart’ version of the five-star Play:1, has consistently outperformed rivals of its kind and price since we first tested it around 18 months ago, while the Beam picked up its own What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

We’ll be sure to test the relationship between Alexa and Apple Music in due course and update our reviews of both products.

