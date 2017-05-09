From now until midnight on May 11th, Sky TV is offering 50% off many of its TV packages for 18-month contract sign-ups.

This means the most affordable bundle - the Original, with 270 channels including Sky1 and Sky Atlantic - can be had for £11 per month. Even the notoriously pricey Sports bundle - including eight sports channels, of which one is the all-important English Premier League - is currently available for £24.75 per month.

No matter your preference, each bundle includes Sky Q, the broadcaster's latest box.

