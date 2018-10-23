Sky TV deal: Save £360 on a Sky Q subscription

New and existing Sky subscribers are in for a Halloween treat this month, as Sky has severely slashed the price of its Sky Q Entertainment and Sports HD package from £60/month to just £40/month - a saving of £360 over the subscription's minimum 18-month term.

The £40/month subscription gets you Sky Entertainment, Sky HD and Sky Sports ‘Complete Pack’ (including HD channels), as well as a Sky Q 1TB box with 500 hours of storage and the ability to simultaneously record three shows and watch a fourth.

The trick (or catch, rather): a £20 one-off installation fee for the box has to be paid upfront. And remember, the offer is only valid on 18-month minimum subscriptions.

Still, with that £360 saving in mind, the class-leading wealth of content and features that Sky Q has to offer, and the fact that winter is coming as days are drawing in, you may well deem that a veritable bargain.

If that's the case, you'll have to be quick; the offer ends this Thursday (25th October), after which you may care to divert your attention to what inevitably juicy Black Friday TV deal you could be snapping up soon.

MORE:

Black Friday 2018: The Black Friday deals we expect to see