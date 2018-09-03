Sky TV deal: Save £180 on Sky Entertainment, Cinema and Kids in HD

Sky’s latest Cinema offer means you can get Sky Entertainment, 1000 on-demand movies and 11 kids channels for £30 per month for 18 months - down from £40 per month.

Sky is also offering a £342 saving over 18 months on Sky Sports and Entertainment in HD.

The Sports offer gives you access to both Sky Sports and Entertainment in HD for £40 a month for 18 months, which is a total saving of £342 over the original £59-per-month price.

Both contracts also require a £20 one-off fee for the installation of the Sky Q 1TB box. If you want the Sky Q 2TB box to unlock Sky’s Ultra HD content and benefit from extra storage and recording ability, the fee is a less-stomachable £199.

And remember, the deals expire this Thursday (6th September).

