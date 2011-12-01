Sky has launched a 3D TV Test Card designed to help viewers maximise their 3D viewing experience.

Hosted by Zoe Ball - alongside 'Mr 3D' - it covers everything from how to set your aspect ratio, colours and contrast of the picture, through where to position your TV, setting the lighting in your lounge and getting the right sound settings for your room.

Chris Johns, Sky’s Chief Engineer who developed Sky’s new 3D Test Card said: “This guide brings the test card into the 21st Century, using the latest 3D technology to make something which seems technically complicated, clear and simple – allowing you to get the best pictures from your HD 3D screen."

"Watching Zoe steer you through the tutorial, whether in the 2D or 3D version, gives the ultimate user-friendly guide to getting the best viewing experience from your 3DTV,” he added.

The 3D Test Card can be seen/recorded at 12.45am every day on Sky 3D - channel 528 - plus will be available via Sky Anytime and online at www.sky.com/3DTestCard.

We're off to try it in our test rooms, and will report back on how it fares.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook