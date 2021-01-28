Sky is giving away free premium content during lockdown

Sky is showering its customers with a feast of freebies. The mix of boredom-busting entertainment includes blockbuster movies and hit TV shows, and there are at-home workouts and home schooling treats to help out stressed parents.

So what do you get for free? Quite a bit, actually. Sky Cinema is promising a free Sky Original film every Monday night, including Pierce Brosnan in Final Score (1st February at 9pm) and Nick Frost in the animated comedy Monster Family (8th February at 6pm).

There's free TV, too, including Four Kids and IT (15th February at 6pm on Sky One) and access to discovery+, the US network's new streaming platform, which serves up top-rated Discovery shows such as Gold Rush.

Struggling to keep your kids engaged? With most schools now shut until mid-March at least, Sky has announced it will provide free access to the Highbrow app's education videos for ages 1-11, via Sky Q, until 31st March. That's possibly the best news parents have had since Paw Patrol was renewed for an eighth season.

Youngsters can also enjoy model-making workshops courtesy of Aardman, creators of Wallace & Gromit. Sky's also promising a "magical Harry Potter themed quiz to spark creativity and imaginations" via the My Sky app.

Lastly, if you're bored of gyms staying shut, Sky is serving up at-home workouts via fitness app Fiit, which will be free to Sky Q customers for 30 days.

You'll need to join the (free) Sky VIP programme to take advantage of all the freebie content (you can join in the My Sky app; new Sky customers are automatically enrolled). To find apps such as Fiit, scoot over to the apps page on Sky Q or say, “show me apps” into your Sky Q voice remote.

