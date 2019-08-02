The best 4K TV shows and films on Sky Q Ultra HD

If you've got a 4K TV and you've upgraded to Sky Q, you need to be getting the most out of your system by enjoying 4K Ultra HD TV shows and films whenever you can. Thankfully, there's an increasing amount of Sky 4K content available, whether live, on-demand or via the Sky Store.

Sky was one of the first broadcasters out of the blocks with Ultra HD programming, delivering live 4K sport including football and Formula 1. This has now been joined by an increasing number of TV shows and films in Ultra HD. But what to watch? Allow us to make some recommendations with our selection of the best Sky 4K TV shows and films.

Bohemian Rhapsody

A treat for your ears and eyes, with Rami Malek's Oscar-winning turn as arguably the greatest frontman of all time, Freddie Mercury. With multiple Oscars for the soundtrack, you know this will deliver on the audio as well as the UHD visuals, not least as there are a whole sackful of Queen classics to get through. Look out for the classic crowd sing-a-long scene.

A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised everyone with their respective singing and acting skills (we knew they could each do the other part) in this fourth version of the classic Hollywood musical drama. It's an original but reverential take which just about steers clear of over-doing the melodramatics.

Widows

Widows was strangely snubbed by the Oscars but Steve McQueen's thriller is well worth catching in 4K on Sky. Available to rent through the Sky Store, Viola Davis stars as the leader of a band of widows who set out to pull-off the heist their partners planned.

Der Pass

Want a fresh take on Nordic noir? Der Pass could be the one. New to Sky Atlantic and available on demand in 4K, it plots a German and Austrian detective together when a dead body is discovered on this particularly gloomy stretch of European border. Reviews suggest this one is worthy of investigation, albeit very much of its type.

Chernobyl

Talking of gloomy parts of Europe (see above), this is a grim but gripping look at the infamous Chernobyl nuclear disaster and subsequent fall out. Once you get over the English voices, which came as a surprise to some of us, this is a shocking look at the attempted cover up of the worst nuclear disaster in history.

Alita: Battle Angel

Epic sci-fi courtesy of James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, which provides a visual feast, ideal for Sky 4K, even if the story could have done with a little streamlining. Expect plenty of action and awesome imagery.

The Greatest Showman

You've probably heard the songs even if you haven't seen this biopic of P.T. Barnum, the legendary circus master and one of the original showman. Hugh Jackman stars in a fittingly entertaining slice of musical theatre that is sure to be on plenty of people's watch lists over the festive season.

Darkest Hour

The masterful Gary Oldman guides us through Churchill's early days as he's forced to find his leadership feet while dealing with the looming threat of a Nazi invasion during the start of World War II. Be gripped and inspired in equal measure.

Billions

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis star in this highly-rated drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. All four seasons are live on Sky Q right now, with the latest released earlier this year.

Game Night

Who doesn't like Jason Bateman? Exactly. Take a break from re-watching Arrested Development for the millionth time and enjoy instead this clever 2018 comedy. Perfect easy-watching entertainment and available in glorious Ultra HD.

Ray Donovan

Six seasons speaks for itself (all six are on Sky), and Ray Donovan has consistently delivered for those wanting a brooding anti-hero in the style of Tony Soprano. And while writing something as clever, compelling and downright entertaining as The Sopranos is no easy task, Ray Donovan isn't too far off, showing the shady side of a Hollywood fixer for whom business and family life is never easy.

Kidding

Have you ever wondered if children's TV presenters are really that chirpy all the time? Perhaps Jim Carrey has too. Carrey is the kids' TV host who struggles to deal with daily life despite maintaining his upbeat exterior when it comes to the day job. Strong reviews for this new drama mean it's a fresh addition to our watch list.

Stan Lee's Lucky Man

The world lost a great talent when Stan Lee passed away. Best known for his Marvel superheroes, he also worked with Sky on this excellent British drama. James Nesbitt stars as Murder Squad detective Harry Clayton, who's been given the power to control luck. Hence the title. There are three seasons in 4K to binge on Sky.

The Affair

This American drama stars two English actors in the leading roles - Dominic West and Ruth Wilson - and manages to put a fresh spin on seemingly familiar tales of love and lust. The over-arching story is told from each protagonist's perspective, letting the viewer decide who and what to believe as the story unravels. It's well-paced and well-acted, and does just enough each episode to keep you intrigued without giving the game away. There are four seasons in UHD on Sky Q.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch is the titular star of this five-part series based on the novels by Edward St. Aubyn. The series charts Melrose's journey from a traumatic childhood in the South of France, through substance abuse in his twenties in New York and, ultimately, on the road to recovery back home in England.

Sick Note

Nick Frost, Rupert Grint and Lindsay Lohan? It's got to be worth a look. This Sky comedy sees Grint playing a down-on-his-luck couch potato whose outlook only changes for the better when he's diagnosed with cancer, and he gets to enjoy the resultant rallying from friends and work colleagues. The twist? He's been wrongly diagnosed and doesn't have cancer at all. There are two seasons to enjoy in 4K on Sky.

Blade Runner 2049

The new Blade Runner divided opinion and didn't set the box office alight, but if you're a fan of the original we would definitely recommend this follow-up. Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling star, though the soundtrack and cinematography steal the show. You can enjoy it in 4K (or 3D!), complete with Dolby Atmos, on Sky Q

mother!

Divisive and definitely different, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in this psychological horror, which, if nothing else, is like - well, nothing else you'll watch this year. While some critics hailed it as brilliant and challenging, others weren't so taken, with the New York Observer calling it "the worst movie you'll see this century". Ouch. You'll just have to watch it and see which side of the fence you're on...

The Godfather

If you haven't seen this epic trilogy yet, you really should. You can watch the complete Godfather trilogy on Sky right now, though only The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are available in 4K. As it happens, the quality is befitting of the films, with only the last film letting the side down somewhat. But it was a high bar - the first two form arguably the greatest pairing in cinema history. Three years of meticulous 4K restoration ensures a pretty solid picture considering the original was released back in 1972.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frances McDormand rightly won the best actress Oscar for her stirring performance in Three Billboards..., expertly delivering a darkly comic role that harks back to her career-defining turn in Fargo. Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell are similarly impressive, and while the central story shows human behaviour at its worst, the film does its best to find some light in the darkness.

