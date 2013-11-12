Simple Audio, the company behind the Roomplayer multiroom music streaming system, has updated its free iPad app and made more updates to the system.

The new version of the iPad app brings users in-depth access to Deezer music and services, with the ability to search through 30 million tracks and listen to 50,000 internet radio stations. The update also includes more intuitive search and dynamic playlists.

Other features include the ability to connect to multiple music collections on multiple computers; allows users to create a profile, upload photos and store favourites; and create, modify and save current playlists.

MORE: Read our Simple Audio Roomplayer 1 review

There are also updates to the Simple Audio desktop app for PC and Mac. A new white interface makes artwork as well as album and artist information stand out more, while updates to user profiles make it easier for multiple users to set up their own profle, view music libraries and personalise their own view of their music. Deezer integration is also included, as on the iPad app.

Intuitive search brings back results from local music libraries or subscribed streaming services. "Searches on Simple Audio's interface serve up album art and discographies rather than just the track, and people can share their playlists and Deezer's recommendations with anyone using the multiroom system," says Clément Cézard, Deezer's chief development officer.

The new Simple Audio Roomplayer iPad app is compatible with iPad 2 and above, and iPad Mini. It's available to download now.

By Andy Clough

