Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears now just £40 in John Lewis Black Friday sale

Five star headphones? Check. Award-winners? Yup. And what's the saving? That'll be £50 if you take the 'tested at' price on our Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi review – that's a near 56 per cent saving.

Since reviewing – and handing a coveted award to – these outstanding Sennheiser headphones, it's true to say we've seen the odd discount here and there, but this is by far the lowest price we've even seen them for – and it's all thanks to the early John Lewis Black Friday deals.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £40 at John Lewis

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal

Under intense scrutiny, we praised the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0's "comfortable fit, attractive design, wonderfully clear and detailed sound, tight, full-bodied bass and expressive mids and highs". So great was our admiration that we couldn't really think of anything bad to say about them.

More Black Friday deals as and when we get them, but let us be clear: at this price, these are a no-brainer buy if it's wired in-ears you seek.

