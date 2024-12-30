Seeking a New Year's treat? The outstanding Sonos Era 300 returns to its lowest price of £329

The mince pies are nearly all gone. Your relatives have hooned it back up the M1, the Christmas LEDs are starting to drop out intermittently, and you're struggling to find a space in your bulging drawers for all those new socks. The strange hinterland between Christmas and the New Year is always an odd, slightly depressing time, especially if Santa got his wires crossed and didn't bring you what you truly wanted this year.

If that's the case, it's time to take matters into your own hands. Sonos has slashed the price of one of its most acclaimed wireless speakers – the five-star Era 300 – by £120, taking its original price of £449 down to just £329 at Amazon. Maybe it's time you treat yourself to some five-star quality now that the Era 300 is back to its joint-lowest-ever price.

Best Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker deal

The supremely talented Era 300 launched a new "Era" for Sonos, moving the US brand away from the admittedly excellent Sonos One and into the exciting world of spatial audio. Designed to deliver an immersive sound experience, the Era's cinched hourglass design and multi-driver arrangement give it the capacity to fire sound out in all directions, an effect that feels genuinely thrilling when the Sonos is flexing its muscles and dealing with Dolby Atmos mixes on Amazon Music Unlimited or Spatial Audio tracks via Apple Music.

You're also extremely well served for features besides those headline-grabbing spatial audio capabilities. AirPlay 2, wi-fi streaming and Bluetooth give you plenty of listening options, while Sonos and Alexa voice control and a USB-C input only sweeten the deal. Naturally, the Era 300 plays well with all other Sonos speakers, slotting smoothly into your multi-room setup if you're already immersed in its established ecosystem.

What really earned the Era 300 its five stars was its sonic chops. Thanks to its spacious, dynamic and punchy sound, the Era 300 felt like Sonos hitting its straps once again. We'd have recommended it to buyers at full price, but with more than £100 off at Amazon, we'd urge you to take the plunge – you're unlikely to find a better deal as the sun sets on 2024.

