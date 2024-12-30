9 hi-fi product sequels I'd love to see become a reality in 2025

My colleagues have already spoken about products we'll be reviewing (or hoping to review) in the new year and also about their favourite hi-fi highlights of 2024, but I'm here to talk about products that I wish would exist. These are next-generation models of product ranges that are long overdue for an update, new versions of old five-star favourites, and some resurrections that, even acknowledging might never see the light of day, remain on my hi-fi wishlist because of the lasting impression they left on me.

From current products that are surely due their next iteration to minimal designs that I'd love to see make a comeback, here's my wishlist for next-gen products to surface in 2025 (or beyond)...

Rega Brio 7th generation amplifier

(Image credit: Rega)

This is one that feels like a dead cert. Rega's compact Brio stereo amplifier is one of our favourite mid-price models, but it's been six years since it appeared and ran away with five stars and Award wins. We had a six-year wait between the current Brio and the fifth-gen predecessor Brio-R, too. In Rega's current amplifier line-up, the Brio is the one that's clearly next in line for an upgrade.

Since the Brio launched in 2018, we've had the smaller, cheaper Rega io and the more premium Aethos, while the Elicit Mk5 and Elex Mk4 have received a full makeover and the introduction of digital inputs in 2023. We can only hope for even more of the Brio's superbly agile, rhythmically precise and dynamically expressive performance in the next iteration, while we assume Rega will update the visual design to be more in line with its current electronics. I hope the half-width chassis returns, but the jury is still out on whether we'll see digital inputs in the next Brio.

ATC SCM11 Mk3 speakers

(Image credit: ATC)

We reviewed ATC's SCM11 Mk2 standmount speakers in 2013 and we still talk about them fondly. Originally costing £1200, we called them "top class all-rounders whose subtlety and transparency remain untouched" and you know these are terrific speakers when the only thing we could criticise in the original review was that the grilles didn't look great. Their price has since climbed to £1650, but I'd like to see ATC bring out a third-gen model to push the performance standards higher.

The quality of premium standmount speakers at this level is exceptionally high at the moment – the superb Epos ES-7N, the likeable Neat Petite Classics, the talented PMC Prodigy 1 – and I think ATC could make a case for itself amongst such talented brethren. We'd like a touch more liveliness to go with that stunning subtlety and precision, and the Mk3 version of these small ATCs could almost be perfect.

Wharfedale Diamond 13 speaker series

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

This isn't the first time we've yearned for a successor to Wharfedale's much-lauded Diamond 12 series. Last year, our managing editor Becky Roberts also had the future Diamond 13 series on her wishlist. Considering this celebrated entry-level speaker series tends to get an upgrade every three years, we're still playing a waiting game. It may not be entirely on the cards for Wharfedale as the 12.1 standmounts and 12.3 floorstanders remain our budget favourites, winning more What Hi-Fi? Awards this year for both these models as well as for the 5.1 home cinema packages.

What would we like from the Diamond 13 series? A new finish, perhaps, but rival budget speakers from Dali and Elac offer greater refinement with detail, even more transparency and expression and dynamic punch. Wharfedale needs to catch up and surpass those elements. We hope they retain their easy-going and smooth character, though.

Dali Zensor/Spektor V2 speaker series

(Image credit: DALI)

Here's another budget speaker series I'd love to see get a refresh soon. I used to adore Dali's budget and petite Zensor series (so much energy and agility from such small speakers!) and the current entry-level Spektor range continues that entertaining performance in a compact, affordable package.

Dali has been concentrating on higher-end speakers of late – the Kore, Epikore and Rubikore series – and we know it's much harder to make (and be successful with) budget speakers, especially during the current state of the economy and everyone's more conservative spending habits. Still, as someone who has a fondness for small speakers that punch above their weight, I'm hoping that Dali will one day – if not next year, then maybe in 2026? – will look to refresh its budget speaker line. As long as they retain that infectious energy and terrific agility, I'll be happy.

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk3 desktop speakers

(Image credit: Ruark)

I have lived with both generations of the Ruark MR1 desktop speakers for the last few years. In fact, the first generation model was technically my first hi-fi system, while the current MR1 Mk2 speakers are hooked up to my turntable.

The MR1s are one of our favourite desktop speakers, with their petite frame, stylish retro design and wonderfully rich, detailed, dynamic sound entertaining us like no other. With Ruark launching so many new products recently – the R1S and R2 Mk4 radios, the R410 all-in-one system and Sabre-R bookshelf speakers – that incorporate an elevated design with bespoke wood grilles and even more sophisticated performance, we can only hope the future MR1 Mk3 powered speakers get the same treatment.

I'd love to see the inclusion of AirPlay or Chromecast join Bluetooth, as well as more inputs, but I also hope they keep that winningly compact footprint and modest price point.

Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+ V2 radio

(Image credit: Geneva)

Ruark's retro-modern aesthetic with the wood details and heritage-inspired looks certainly has its (wide) appeal, but there was another radio/wireless speaker brand that I was once fond of. Geneva's systems were more sleek and modern, with cuboid designs with ultra-minimalist finishes and touch-capacitative controls.

Its Model S Wireless DAB+ radio/wireless speaker (currently referred to as Classic/S on the official website) was a particular favourite. Now over a decade old, we said this model "reached wireless hi-fi heaven" in our review, with stunning levels of detail, precise and punchy dynamics, deep bass and clarity unlike any other at that level, at that time. It was a dream to use too, with the subtle red LEDs on our black finish sample glowing elegantly and responsive to every prod. It just looked cool.

Geneva is still around, and while we may not see a resurrection of this stylish, excellent wireless speaker and radio, I look forward to any new product the brand brings out in the future.

Pro-Ject Elemental V2 turntable

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

I've assembled, listened to and reviewed more turntables this year than I have in my entire decade-long time at What Hi-Fi? It wasn't just the number of turntables; I also came across so many different types and styles of turntables.

One of the record players I encountered earlier in the year was the Audio-Technica Sound Burger, and its design – effectively a long, rounded bar instead of a full rectangle plinth – reminded me of the sparse, minimal plinth design of the Pro-Ject Elemental. Pro-Ject is no stranger to producing eye-catching turntables with a variety of different features, not to mention special edition collaborations with The Beatles, Metallica and Pink Floyd that come in unusual shapes for a deck.

We praised the budget Elemental for its plug-and-play design, clever engineering and cohesive, engaging sound – and we imagine its space-saving design and budget billing would be a hit with new vinyl fans that don't want to go down the traditional hi-fi separates route, nor have space for such. I can imagine a mark two version of the Elemental, with even better resonance control and greater punch, and coming in a variety of colours, being very popular indeed.

Naim Nait 1 – new 2025 generation

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

One of my highlights of last year was spending considerable time with the Naim Nait 50 and delving into the iconic Nait 1 integrated's history. The special edition Nait 50 was made for a limited run celebrating the brand's 50th anniversary, but we found it to be rather too expensive at £2699. That price has since come down to around £1699 now, but ever since our time with the Nait 50, our technical editor Ketan Bharadia and I have been hankering for a more modest-priced integrated amplifier that honours the spirit of the original Nait 1 from 1983.

While the Nait 50 boasted elements from the higher-end NSC 222 and NAP 250 designs, I'd love to see a Nait 1 successor that kept its "shoebox" dimensions and chrome bumper design, but played in the field occupied by the Rega Brio and the Arcam A5, and with a sound signature that was inspired by and derived from, say, the superb Award-winning Nait XS 3. The same low-powered (on paper) but lively, enthusiastic nature of the Nait 1, coupled with the subtlety and more even balance of the engaging XS 3, for around £650? I can dream...

A successor to the Onkyo A-9010 budget amplifier

(Image credit: Future)

The Onkyo A-9010 is, in the hi-fi world, something of a recent one-hit wonder. While Onkyo was no stranger to producing excellent (especially AVR) products, the A-9010 was a £200 stereo amplifier that delivered such a hugely talented, expressive and musical performance for very little money – the likes of which we haven't seen or heard since. In tuning that product, the "engineers have managed to deliver something special", we said in our original review.

It's very difficult to find a new, good stereo amplifier for £200 these days; our current favourite budget amplifier, the Rotel A8, is yours for £399, while previous budget amps have risen in price in the last four years. If you want something akin to £200 you'll have to opt for second-hand, older models, and even then they don't quite capture the lightning-in-a-bottle magic that the Onkyo A-9010 delivered.

With the recent news that the Onkyo brand is coming back in CES 2025 with two new audio ranges, one of which is an "advanced line of speciality electronics", I'm excited to find out if that includes new hi-fi separates. It may not be as budget as the £200 A-9010, but if it can replicate some of its superb performance while remaining affordable, that can only be a good thing.

