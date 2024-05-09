Dali’s new Rubikore speaker range packs flagship tech in five new models

Dali’s £70,000 Kore loudspeakers, which launched back in 2022, have a lot to answer for. Firstly, the trickle-down tech from those helped create the company’s Epikore 11 floorstanders (which launched in 2023) and now we have Rubikore, an all-new range from the Danish company, which also gets a helping hand from those flagship beasts.

The line-up consists of two floorstanding speakers (Rubikore 6 and Rubikore 8), one bookshelf model (Rubikore 2), one on-wall model (Rubikore On-Wall) and an LCR speaker (Rubikore Cinema) which is aimed at, you guessed it, people wanting to build a surround sound set-up. Both the On-Wall and LCR models also include a rotatable hybrid tweeter module to give extra flexibility when positioning the speakers.

Across the range, you’ll find a brand new 6.5in double magnet mid/bass driver which uses Dali’s paper and wood fibre ‘Clarity Cone’ to help with midrange clarity; Rubikore 8 uses three of these per speaker, while Rubikore 6 uses two.

(Image credit: Dali)

Rubikore also incorporates Dali’s SMC (Soft Magnetic Compound) magnet material technology which is designed to reduce distortion, flux modulation and eddy currents in the magnet system.

Besides a new mid/bass driver, Dali has also used Rubikore to introduce a brand new tweeter. This “Low-Loss Dome Tweeter” is derived from Kore’s Evo-K Hybrid Tweeter and features across all models. All models bar the Rubikore 2 get a hybrid tweeter which pairs the soft dome unit with a planar magnetic tweeter. The standmounters have to make do with just the single dome tweeter.

(Image credit: Dali)

Rubikore 8 and 6 also benefit from SMC Kore inductors used in their crossovers to minimise signal loss, while Rubikore 2, 6 and 8 also boast Continuous Flare Reflex Ports to maximise efficiency and reduce air turbulence and noise.

The Dali Rubikore range goes on sale in June with High Gloss Black, High Gloss Maroon, Natural Walnut, and High Gloss White finishes all available.

Pricing is as follows: Rubikore 8 £5999, Rubikore 6 £4499, Rubikore 2 £2299, Rubikore On-Wall £1299, Rubikore Cinema £1799.

