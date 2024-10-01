Dali expands its high-end Epikore speaker range with three new models

Danish speaker specialist Dali has expanded its high-end Epikore loudspeaker range with three new models. These sit alongside the already released Epikore 11 floorstanders (£39,998 / $60,000) that were introduced at the 2023 High End Munich show.

The new models are the Epikore 3 standmounter (£9999 / $15,000) and its dedicated stand (£1999 / $3000), the slim Epikore 7 floorstanders (£19.999 / $25,000) and the larger Epikore 9 towers (£29,999 / $40,000). All the Epikore models feature plenty of trickle-down technology that was originally developed for the company’s flagship Kore (£85,000 / $120,000) towers.

The Epikore 9, 7 and 3 (from left to right) (Image credit: Dali Speakers)

The new Epikore 3 is a three-way standmounter. It is a fairly compact design at 47 x 25 x 42cm (hwd). Like all the models in the Epikore range, it features the same Evo-K tweeter module as used on the range-topping Kore, which packs a 35mm low-loss soft dome tweeter below a 10mm x 55mm planar magnetic tweeter. The two drivers crossover at 12.5kHz.

Dali says the idea behind using two tweeter drivers is to maintain wide dispersion characteristics to the highest frequencies and allow both the dome and planar magnetic tweeter to work in their comfort zone. The result should be better sound quality.

The Epikore tweeter combination (Image credit: Future)

The Epikore 3’s rear-ported 18cm mid/bass unit looks after frequencies below 2.8kHz and uses Dali’s favoured paper and wood fibre cone. This mid/bass unit also features on the 112cm tall Epikore 7 tower, though is doubled-up to deliver greater bass power and authority from the larger cabinet volume. Both of these speakers have a nominal impedance of 6 ohms, with the standmounter being notably 3dB less sensitive at 85 dB/W/m. Still, we can’t imagine many price-compatible stereo amplifiers having any issue with an electric load like that.

The Epikore 9 floorstanders are a four-way design and are considerably larger at 131cm tall. They feature the same Evo-K twin tweeter module as the rest of the range but partner it with a dedicated 16.5cm midrange and a pair of 20cm bass units.

The 18cm mid/bass unit (Image credit: Future)

The midrange and bass drive units on the Epikore 9 also use Dali’s paper and wood fibre diaphragms, and all models feature powerful magnet systems that are designed to give low distortion, responsive dynamics and high power handling. The Epikore 9’s crossover points are 400Hz, 3.1kHz and 12.5kHz, while impedance is rated at 4 ohms and sensitivity is claimed to be 88 dB/W/m.

The new Dali Epikore 3, Epikore 7 and Epikore 9 speakers are on sale now and available in three high gloss finish options: black, walnut and maroon.

