Save up to 30% on the very best sport running headphones for Black Friday

Planning on entering 2021 with a spring in your step? Then a new pair of sports headphones could be just what you need. If you're in agreement, we have three excellent suggestions for you – all five-star, class-leading products and all currently being treated to Black Friday headphones deals right now.

For one, the JBL Reflect Flow are £20 off at Amazon, now £70 down from £90 (and previously £130). That's seriously great value for a pair of sport-conscious true wireless earbuds, and the lowest price we've seen them.

Got a bigger budget? The superior-sounding Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds are a ridiculously low price of £106 at Amazon – that's £74 less than their original RRP, and much better than the £135 price that was offered in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

And finally, for those who can extend their budget even further for better sound, and don't mind a wire connecting the two earbuds, we have the truly excellent Bowers & Wilkins PI3 wireless earbuds at £40 off.

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £69.99 at Amazon (save £60)

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life (30 hours all in) – perfect for those evening runs.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £106 at Amazon (save £74)

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, have a 15-hour battery life, and a sound that is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports earbuds at this price.

View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PI3 £170 £129 at Amazon (save £41)

These brilliant five-star buds are now down by £41 and well worth your attention whether you intend to use them for running, watching TV or just mooching about. Rain, splash and sweat resistant, and wonderfully entertaining to listen to, too. Battery life is eight hours.

View Deal

MORE:

Read the JBL Reflect Flow review

Read the Bose SoundSport Free review

Read the Bowers & Wilkins PI3 review

See the rest of our Best Black Friday headphones deals 2020