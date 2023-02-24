Save £600 on Arcam's five-star streaming amplifier with this awesome hi-fi deal

If the idea of a hi-fi system comprising simply a streaming amplifier and pair of speakers appeals to you, this excellent hi-fi deal could just brighten up your day.

The five-star Arcam S30 streaming amp is now only £1699 at Electric Shop (opens in new tab) thanks to a 30 per cent discount, making it one of the very best-value just-add-speaker systems at this level. And perhaps, even, the pick of the lot if you like your hi-fi smooth-sounding and traditional-looking.

We tested the Arcam SA30 at £1999 in 2020, but like a lot of hi-fi electronics that RRP price has since risen – in this case, to £2299. You can find the SA30 for that lower figure still, but £1699 is the lowest price we have seen it drop to.

(opens in new tab) Arcam SA30 £2299 £1699 at Electric Shop (save £600) (opens in new tab)

If you like your music to be delivered with a mature openness and clarity, you won’t regret making this fantastically featured, traditional-looking streaming amplifier the heart of your system.

The Arcam SA30 is one of the best hi-fi systems of its kind out there, marrying an appealingly traditional design with a solid, smooth and open performance and as many modern features as you could reasonably hope for. That's why we awarded it five stars (you can read our full Arcam S30 review here), and why we are bringing this generous discount to your attention.

Being a stereo amplifier with built-in streaming, the SA30 ticks a lot of feature boxes. AirPlay allows music to be streamed directly from iOS devices, while Google Chromecast caters for similarly straightforward, one-touch streaming from compatible apps such as Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and TuneIn Radio. UPnP streaming is on the menu for those with networked music libraries, and physical connections ranging from line-level RCA and MM/MC phono to coaxial and HDMI accommodate the hooking up of turntables, TVs and the like.

Add in vast file support (including MQA) and built-in Dirac room correction and you have one of the most versatile streaming amps on the market. And one of the best-sounding too. While we find the (pricier) Naim Uniti Atom the more musical machine of the two, the Arcam is very mature-sounding – open, smooth, detailed and muscular. If you can forgive its slight lack of energy and reliance on streaming service and third-party control apps (it doesn't have its own), it's a great option at this discount price.

Pair it with speakers such as the KEF LS50 Meta or Triangle Borea BR08 and, mark our words, you'll have a neat hi-fi system to be proud of.

