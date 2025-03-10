Marantz's classic five-star streaming amplifier is still at its lowest price ever thanks to this smoking hot hi-fi deal

Streaming amplifiers make a lot of sense, especially if your main source of music is a streaming service like Tidal, Spotify or Amazon Music Unlimited.

All you need to do is add speakers which makes it a very convenient way of getting your music fix with fewer boxes – it's no surprise this is one of the biggest growing hi-fi categories in recent years.

And it's why we think this particular deal is one we should bring to your attention. This superb offer sees the two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Marantz PM7000N with £200 off at Amazon.

We originally tested the amp at £999, but the price has hovered around the £799 mark in recent years. We've seen it drop down to £699 and then during Boxing Day last year we saw it fall to its current lowest-ever price of £599. And it's great to see that the price is still available today.

If you're looking for an entertaining-sounding streaming amplifier with amazing hi-fi pedigree but can't quite stretch to the more premium Technics SA-C600 or Naim Uniti Atom Award-winners, this Marantz deal represents fantastic value.

Best Marantz PM7000N streaming system deal

Five stars Marantz PM7000N was £799 now £599 at Amazon (save £200)

A huge saving on a former What Hi-Fi? Award-winner is not to be sniffed at, and the Marantz PM7000N is a special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining, spacious spound.

No, the Marantz PM7000N isn't the latest and greatest streaming amplifier, but it's still competitive on the features and performance fronts, especially at this discounted price.

The Marantz uses the HEOS streaming platform, an app-controlled gateway to streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music Unlimited. Tidal users need to be aware that hi-res streams aren't supported due to the Marantz not being MQA-compatible, but for some, this won't be the end of the world and nor is it necessary if you subscribe to any of the alternative streaming services.

As well as DLNA playback, which allows you to play files stored on your network, the PM7000N has AirPlay 2 for one-touch streaming from Apple devices, the offline convenience of Bluetooth, plus physical digital and analogue inputs to add a CD player, turntable or USB storage if you so wish.

In our Marantz PM7000N review, we praised "a sonic character that’s powerful, expansive and weighty", as well as its ability to deliver healthy doses of clarity and insight. It's able to unravel complex rhythmics and keep you entertained whatever your musical tastes.

If you like your music to sound big, spacious and insightful and you don't mind the Marantz's rather traditional casework, this £599 deal price at Richer Sounds is worth considering.

MORE:

Read our full Marantz PM7000N review

Here are our best hi-fi system recommendations

Separates vs systems: the pros and cons of each path to hi-fi nirvana