Save £25 on the Echo Dot 5th Gen in Amazon's spring sale

Amazon has slashed the price of its Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker in its spring sale. The Alexa-powered speaker is now just £29.99 (opens in new tab), down from £54.99 – that's a saving of £25, or 45 per cent.

The deal is valid until 11th April at 9am, or until stock runs out, so act fast.

The 5th Gen model of Amazon's mini smart speaker has dropped to its best price since Boxing Day. The deal applies to all three colours (black, blue and white) and lasts until 9am on 11th April. The version with a clock is also reduced by £25, to £39.99 (opens in new tab).

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is Amazon’s latest generation smart speaker. It only launched on 20 October 2022.

We haven’t reviewed the 5th Gen Dot yet, but considering how much we loved the Echo Dot 4th Gen when we got it into our labs for testing we’re still comfortable recommending this deal.

The 4th Gen Echo scored a respectful 4 /5 when we tested it. Our experts particularly praised its responsive microphones, which made it quick and easy to quiz Alexa about upcoming calendar events, random trivia and control our other smart home gadgets with voice commands.

The Echo 5 shares the same core-DNA and subtle spherical design but comes with a few key upgrades. The biggest include the promise of “radically” improved sound quality, more advanced Alexa commands and mesh wi-fi support. The latter is important if you’ve got a mesh router system, which can use the Dot to extend your wi-fi signal.

But it's not the only Echo deal in Amazon's spring sale. The Echo Dot 5th Gen with a clock built-in is also reduced by £25, to £39.99 (opens in new tab). The Echo Show 10 3rd Gen has £40 off, bringing it down to £219.99 (opens in new tab), while the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5 are also reduced. And if you want to go bigger, the Echo Show 15 has £50 off, taking it to £219.99 (opens in new tab). Spring has truly sprung.

