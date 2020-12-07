Save £240 on Q Acoustics' Award-winning Q7000i surround sound package

If this year has shown us anything, it's the importance of having a decent home AV set-up. If you're looking to upgrade your kit to see you through the long winter months, Peter Tyson has a great deal on an Award-winning 5.1 system from Q Acoustics.

The Q7000i is reduced by £240, bringing it down from £899 to £659. Not only that, you'll get a set of 7000LRi speakers thrown in for good measure so you can make an Atmos or 7.1 set-up. How's that for a bargain?

Q Acoustics Q7000i deal

Q Acoustics Q7000i £899 £659 at Peter Tyson

This is a great deal on a stellar surround sound system. The Q7000i has been around a long time, but it's aged well, and is still well worthy of an audition. Especially with this sizeable discount, and free speakers thrown in to boot!View Deal

The Q7000i follows on from the Q7000, which won a What Hi-Fi? Award way back in 2011. But it has some important improvements: new drive units and a new crossover in the satellites, and a new drive unit and amplifier inside the subwoofer.

It comprises five pill-shaped satellite speakers, each housing two 7.5cm long-throw mid/bass drivers that straddle a 25mm ring-radiator tweeter. The speaker terminals sit in the satellite’s base, which doubles as a wall-mount.

The subwoofer is a rather chunky rectangular box that houses a 20cm driver. The terminals are tucked away in a side panel, where you’ll also find crossover and volume controls, all of which can be covered up again once you’ve got it set up to keep things neat.

Sonically, it puts in a mighty impressive performance. Gun shots whizz around the room with an impressive sense of scale and accuracy, and shrapnel bounces convincingly off the surroundings during the inevitable explosions.

You get a reassuring thud from the bass, too. It’s packed with texture and never struggles to keep up with the fleet-footed satellite speakers, managing to stay organised and agile without sacrificing any bass punch.

There’s a really enjoyable tonal character to the Q7000i’s presentation – dialogue is clear and full of detail, and there’s a great sense of openness that means you wouldn’t think you were listening to a relatively small speaker system.

It's equally at home handling music, too, with a warm, lively presentation, and stacks of detail on show. Six years on, this is still a fantastic surround sound set-up for the money. Throw in a healthy discount, and some free satellite speakers, and you're laughing.

MORE:

Check out our full Q Acoustics Q7000i review

These are the best surround sound systems money can buy

Short on space? A soundbar is the next best thing