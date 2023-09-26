Save a huge 44% on Samsung’s 17-driver Q930C Dolby Atmos soundbar system

Samsung’s Q930C soundbar system has just received a huge 44 per cent discount on Amazon, where you can now pick up the 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos package for £639. That's a huge £500 saving on its original price!

We haven’t tested this system ourselves, however, it’s a 2023 model and a popular one on Amazon with strong reviews. It’s a package that offers a lot of speakers for the money and would normally set you back a hefty £1149.

The Q930C comprises a 17-driver soundbar, an 8-inch subwoofer, and two wireless rear surround speakers. This also includes upfiring rear speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung Q930C Soundbar System £649 £1149 on Amazon (save £500)

Samsung's soundbar system has it all including wireless rear speakers and both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support alongside a range of other useful features. With a huge 44% price drop over on Amazon, you can now get your hands on a lot of speakers for surprisingly little.

In terms of connectivity, the soundbar features Bluetooth, wi-fi, HDMI eARC and an optical digital input. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio are both on the menu too.

There are a host of features packed in, such as Q-Symphony which makes use of your TV’s speakers alongside your system rather than disabling them (provided you own a compatible Samsung TV). There’s also Amazon Alexa built-in, which grants users hands-free voice control to skip tracks or adjust volume.

Finally, there’s a room calibrating tool in SpaceFit Sound Pro, which uses a microphone built-in to the soundbar to assess the acoustics of your room and adjust the sound from your soundbar and subwoofer accordingly.

Again, we haven't tested this particular model, but on paper, you're getting a lot of speakers for your money and a solid feature set. If you're in the market for such a set-up, that 44 per cent discount could look very tempting.

