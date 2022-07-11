Save 68%! Philips Fidelio wireless headphones crash to £84 for Prime Day

Some deals need no fanfare, so we're just going to spit it out: save a crazy 68% off Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones at Amazon (opens in new tab) today. The Prime Day price drop means these classy cans (RRP £266) are now only £84! That's a record-low price. 

Far from being just another audio product balancing precariously atop the deals pile, the Fidelio X2HR boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for sound precision and a luxurious feel.

Best Prime Day headphones deal 2022

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for the next 10 days only – a stonking 68% discount thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022! 

There's a dedicated cable-management clip for tangle-free operation when cueing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5-6.3mm adapter. This wired over-ear model actually launched in 2017, but it still holds its own in today's market – especially at this price. 

We've not been 12 rounds with this particular pair of Philips headphones, but we did review – and award five stars to – the virtually identical Philips Fidelio X2 which we praised for their "smooth, neutral sound, taut, punchy bass and good insight" along with "unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design to boot". 

With only a short time to take Amazon up on its Prime Day offer (or while stocks last) you'd better get to steppin' if you want in on the action. Our advice? At £84 (opens in new tab), it would be rude not to...

