Save 50% on Bose noise-cancelling headphones and wireless earbuds this Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day deals have begun and this year there are actually some decent deals floating around. And this is definitely one of them. Well, two of them, in fact. Two fine pairs of Bose headphones are on offer right now, with big savings available for Prime members.

First off, if you want a good pair of over-ear headphones with pretty much class-leading noise-cancelling and good sound, then look no further than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These premium wireless headphones are down from £350 to £175 right now (opens in new tab) – that's a 50% saving.

But there's more. If this hot weather has you wanting something a little more lightweight, then take a look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, true wireless earbuds that we gave five stars. Originally £250, they are now down to £139 (opens in new tab) in the Prime Day sale, a saving of £111. Nice.

This is one the best Bose deals we've ever seen – and on some of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones too. From sonic ability to design and comfort, the Bose 700 perform well. At this price, they're a Prime Day bargain.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive four-star review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, lively sound and comfortable yet stylish design. At this price? Surely a full five stars.

When we tested them, we found the headphones incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, volume controls and battery check while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you precise control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

As for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, they were already a five-star product, and go toe to toe with the heavyweights of the earbuds world like the Apple AirPods Pro, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and the Sony WF-1000XM4.

Perhaps the biggest single selling point of these earbuds, besides sound quality, is their active noise-cancelation. Once again, Bose knocks it out of the park with superb ANC, making them the perfect companions for a long trip.

Some might like slightly longer battery life (the Bose will last you around six hours on a full charge) but on the whole, these earbuds are an excellent option and at this price, they're hard to beat.

