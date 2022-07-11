Save 40% on Roku Streaming Stick 4K in the Prime Day sales

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K usually goes for £50... except when it's Prime Day, of course. Hurry, you can bag Roku's latest streamer for just £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a whopping 40% off the RRP.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (opens in new tab) not only streams content in 4K and HD, but also comes equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Other features include voice control and free access to The Roku Channel, which serves up 10,000 films and TV shows.

If you're after a plug 'n' play Roku stick at a record-low price, don't miss this huge Prime Day deal...

This streamer supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming, and offers all the apps you could need. We've seen it go as low as £40 before, but this 40% discount is unprecedented.

Roku unveiled the Streaming Stick 4K, its fastest, most powerful video streaming stick to date, last September.

Powered by a new quad-core processor that promises up to 30 per cent faster streaming than its predecessor, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Streaming 4K content should be faster too, thanks to a redesigned long-range wireless receiver that reportedly delivers double the wi-fi speed. The end result should be faster loading content and snappier navigation during regular use.

Roku OS 10.5’s new features, meanwhile, include further support for Roku Voice across the OS, with the majority of apps including Netflix and Spotify now supporting voice controls. Users can also use their voice to enter tedious information like entering email addresses, passwords and pin numbers. There’s also a new Home tab in the Roku Mobile app which provides new content suggestions, along with a new ability to search for music and podcasts, supplied by Spotify.

We've not reviewed the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but at just £30 in the Prime Day sale (opens in new tab), it sounds like an absolute steal.

