Samsung TV owners rejoice – Disney+ will start streaming in HDR10+

Disney+ will soon start streaming in the HDR10+ format, FlatPanelsHD reports. This will bring Disney+ in line with Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, both of which already support Samsung's format of HDR.

This is good news for owners of Samsung's TVs, which support HDR10+ but not the rival Dolby Vision format. That means they will be able to enjoy Disney+ movies and shows in HDR, with greater contrast.

Some TVs (like those made by Panasonic and Philips) support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. But LG and Sony's TVs don't support HDR10+, leading content providers to essentially pick a side between Samsung's and Dolby's formats.

Disney+ already supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Paramount+ also support HDR10+.

HDR10+ was created by Samsung as a rival to Dolby Vision. Like its rival, it uses dynamic metadata to boost HDR images frame-by-frame, enhancing the difference between the lightest and darkest parts of the picture and adding depth.

