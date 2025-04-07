LG's OLED TVs are losing these two features – and one will affect all users

Despite being regarded as some of the most fully-featured TVs on the market, it appears that LG's OLED TVs will lose two features this year. We're usually the first to rave about the four HDMI 2.1 sockets and webOS smart platform, so it's strange to see LG drop support for existing features, but what is leaving the lineup?

First up is DTS audio support, which has reportedly been left out of the 2025 LG OLED TV lineup, including the C5 and G5, as well as its LCD TVs. Despite including it on its 2023 and 2024 TVs, LG has opted to revert to a Dolby-exclusive audio approach, meaning it will rely on Dolby Atmos rather than DTS:X.

While this isn't necessarily the end of the world, it's a shame to see DTS be left out, as it's a fairly crucial aspect of the IMAX Enhanced format, which has launched on Disney Plus. The discovery, made and verified by Vincent Teoh (via FlatPanelsHD), was found on the G5, however, it's speculated to affect LG's full 2025 lineup.

Furthermore, LG has confirmed that it will end support for Google Assistant on all of its compatible TVs. Samsung made the same move by dropping Google Assistant support last year; it seems that LG has followed suit by removing it not only on its new 2025 models, but also on existing TVs.

A pop-up stating that the "Google Assistant will no longer be available on this device starting on May 1, 2025" has been spotted by LG TV users, which confirms that Google's voice assistant will no longer work on their TV, regardless of whether it's a 2025 model or a previously released set.

While LG hasn't released an official comment as to why it's dropping support, we do know that its 2025 TVs feature a new upgraded AI chatbot assistant backed by Microsoft Copilot. However, that AI function is, for now, exclusive to its latest TVs, which sport the most recent generation Alpha AI processors.

It could have something to do with Google streamlining its Assistant feature with the use of its Gemini AI platform, which it has confirmed will come to Google TV-equipped models from supported manufacturers later this year.

Ultimately, the loss of the Google Assistant isn't detrimental to the performance of the TV, and while DTS:X is a frustrating omission on the 2025 models, Dolby Atmos, which is more widely supported, remains.

That being said, removing features after someone has invested their hard-earned money into an OLED TV is not something we like to see, and we hope that it doesn't set a precedent for removing more features in the future.

