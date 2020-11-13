Samsung 'The Premiere' HDR10+ laser projectors hit UK shelves

The world's first ever HDR10+ laser projectors are now available to buy in the UK. They're made by none other than Samsung, and they're known as the 'The Premiere'.

Announced back in September, Samsung 'The Premiere' consists of two ultra-short throw models for the time being – the LSP9T and LSP7T. Pop them right next to a wall and enjoy a viewing experience with a picture of up to 130in.

The LSP9T is the more premium model. It has a peak brightness of 2800 ANSI lumens, which should be enough to enjoy even in a well-lit room, and comes fitted with a 40W, 4.2ch speaker system built-in. It also benefits from the spatial abilities that come with the Samsung's Acoustic Beam technology.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The LSP9T's 4K HDR image comes courtesy of a triple laser light source (one for each primary colour) which means that this model does not need to use a colour wheel to create its image. That reduces the possibility of colour fringing and excess machine noise.

The LSP7T has uses a slightly different approach to make it more affordable. It uses a single laser light source and can manage a slightly smaller 120in display at a peak brightness of 2200 lumens. Its speaker system is a 30W, 2.2ch affair.

Both Samsung 'The Premiere' projectors come with an excellent app offering built in through Samsung's Tizen OS. Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV are all included and there are three HDMI inputs and a USB for any other sources you'd care to add.

With all these mod-cons, it's unsurprisingly aimed as an alternative to a living room TV.

Both of the Samsung 'The Premiere' projectors will shortly be available at Harrods and Samsung, and include a £700 cashback offer if purchased before 19th January 2021. The Samsung LSP9T is £6999 and the Samsung LSP7T is £3999.

