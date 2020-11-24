Run for this Panasonic Black Friday deal: five-star 4K Blu-ray player now just £115

Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, so here's another great money-saving buy if you're looking to level up your home cinema game ahead of the Holiday season. Amazon has slashed the price of the Panasonic DP-UB150EB 4K Blu-ray player to just £115. That's a very tasty saving on a splendid five-star spinner.

As we noted in our Panasonic DP-UB150EB review, this is a highly-competent 4K Blu-ray player that supports HDR, including HDR10+ and HLG, at a seriously low price – and although we initially tested it at £129, its price actually went up to around £159 across most retailers, in light of its continued success – thus making this rare price drop all the more impressive. It's the lowest we've seen since review.

Today's best Panasonic DP-UB150EB deals Black Friday Sale ends in 03 days 13 hrs 15 mins 44 secs Reduced Price Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K... Amazon Prime £179.99 £114.99 View Deal Reduced Price Panasonic DP UB150EB K 4K HDR... Sonic Direct £219 £129 View Deal Panasonic DP-UB150EB Hughes £149 View Deal Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K... Appliances Direct £179.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

Panasonic DP-UB150EB 4K Blu-Ray Player £129 £115 at Amazon

We like that the USB 2.0 port is easily accessible on the front for playback from a hard drive or memory stick. We also like that even without wi-fi, apps or an LCD display, it plays optical discs of almost all kinds, upscales DVDs and Blu-rays up to 4K approximations and spins 4K native discs with ease. At this price, it's little money for a five-star bit of kit.View Deal

The DP-UB150EB falls into the 'no-frills' category, but it surely delivers on its core responsibilities: punchy picture, impactful sound and impressive value for money. And while there's no wi-fi, apps or display, it can upscale DVDs and Blu-rays to 4K, as well as spin native 4K Blu-rays.

The sound is bold enough to make the most of any blockbuster, with decent detail and dynamics. We were impressed with the picture quality, too. HDR is handled well, with excellent contrast and impressive levels of detail for the money.

The only slight drawback is that it doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR, but if you're looking for a punchy picture and solid sound on a tight budget, this is a fantastic buy at £115.

MORE:

See the best Black Friday OLED TV deals

Nab the best Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs, soundbars and more

See our pick of the best Black Friday deals across all hi-fi/AV products