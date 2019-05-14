Ruark reveals Tempo DAB+ radio – and it's mega expensive

Ruark has collaborated with Linley, a luxury British furniture company, to create the rather jazzy-looking Tempo radio and Bluetooth speaker, which is set to go on sale in the UK for a hefty £1295.

Each of the deftly-named colours – ‘Submarine’ (yellow), ‘Monday’ (blue), ‘Norwegian’ (brown) and ‘Beret’ (raspberry) – features a marquetry inlay composed of four different veneers. The design is then completed by solid edges and a goatskin-clad front panel, which is embossed with the Linley logo.

Ruark says, "audio engineering, sound waves and the graphic scales of 20th century artists" have inspired the designs.

Like many of Ruark’s radios, the Tempo features both DAB/DAB+ and FM radio, Bluetooth streaming, a 3.5mm output and input, a USB charging port, a brightness-adjustable OLED screen with RotoDial top-panel control, and dual alarms with several programmable settings.

But for all those similarities, it's at odds with many of the British brand's speakers when it comes to price: the Tempo radio will retail for £1295, roughly the price of a Linley vase.

MORE:

Ruark scales down flagship radiogram for R5 all-in-one music system