Roku's Wireless Bass subwoofer costs a third as much as a Sonos Sub Mini

Roku has unveiled a few new devices soon to be released in the US, including the Roku Wireless Bass, a new compact subwoofer which can be paired with existing Roku speakers and which costs less than a third of the price of the recently announced Sonos Sub Mini.

The Roku Wireless Bass is compatible with the Roku Streambar, Roku Streambar Pro, Roku Smart Soundbar and Roku Wireless Speakers, connecting via 802.11ac dual-band wi-fi at distances of up to 30 feet and requiring only a cable for power.

With a small, cuboid design measuring 35cm tall, 17cm wide and 32cm deep, the ported Roku Wireless Bass houses one 13cm front-firing woofer and has a claimed frequency response of 50–200 Hz.

The Bass is now available for pre-order in the US ahead of a 7th November launch. Priced at $130 (around £113, AU$193), it should appeal to price-conscious shoppers hoping to add some cinematic weight to their TV sound; and it is significantly more affordable than some of the recent subwoofer releases we have seen, such as the Sonos Sub Mini, which costs £429 / $429 / AU$699 and the klang sub1 from Loewe – £400 (around $464, AU$680).

The Roku Wireless Bass can also be purchased as part of a bundled package with the Roku Streambar for $250 (around £216, AU$371), for a saving of $10.

Roku already has a wireless subwoofer in its range. The Wireless Bass Pro costs $50 more and has a bigger cabinet, housing a 25cm driver that delivers 125 watts RMS power compared with the new sub's 60 watts.

Elsewhere, Roku also announced an updated version of the Roku Express with some new features, including dual-band wi-fi connectivity, an upgraded processor and increased internal storage. Priced at $30, the 2022 Roku Express is available to pre-order, with shipping starting on October 13th.

